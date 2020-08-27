‘Nutty Professor’ is Getting the Reboot Treatment (Again)

Third time’s a charm! The Nutty Professor is getting the reboot treatment once again from the studio that’s behind Scream 5.

The studio, Project X Entertainment, acquired rights for The Nutty Professor and plan to reboot it a second time. Project X’s, James Vanderbilt, was enlisted as a producer for the film. There’s no director, writers, or cast are attached to the project yet.

Jerry Lewis was the original Nutty Professor in 1963, then Eddie Murphy went on to make his own version in 1996. But the unique thing about Murphy’s version was that he portrayed all the characters.

Both flicks were a cultural phenomenon so news of a second reboot might be met with mixed reviews.

Lewis’ version follows a socially awkward teacher who drinks a potion to transform into Buddy Love. Murphy followed the same formula and went on to star in a sequel Nutty Professor II: The Klumps.

There were previous talks about Murphy returning for a third installment of the franchise, but now a completely new reboot is underway.