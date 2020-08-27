The Wisconsin Department of Justice has named officer Rusten Sheskey as the shooter of 29-year-old, unarmed Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.



Blake is paralyzed after being shots seven times in the back, doctors currently do not have details on if the condition is permanent.



According to The Associated Press, Wisconsin State Attorney General Josh Paul detailed Sheskey as a seven-year member of the Kenosha Police force and is currently on administrative leave. The officers were responding to a call from a woman who stated her boyfriend was not supposed to be at her home.



“During the incident, officers attempted to arrest Jacob S. Blake, age 29. Law enforcement deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake, however, the taser was not successful in stopping Mr. Blake,” Kaul said. “Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon seven times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake’s back.”



You can hear the update from Kaul and the full Department of Justice statement below.

"While holding onto Mr. Blake's shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times," Wisconsin AG Kaul says of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. "Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake's back. No other officer fired their weapon." pic.twitter.com/KJuEFlZpfH — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 26, 2020