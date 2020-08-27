Looks like the NBA postseason will continue, even with so much uncertainty in the air. Players and coaches alike are unifying and not putting athletics on display without a real change being made.

During a meeting, Wednesday evening that consisted of players and coaches, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were among the minority of teams that pushed to end the season. It is reported that LeBron James said in the meeting he wants the team owners to be more involved and take action.

There is still a discussion ongoing among players about the timing of a playoff resumption — with an expectation that a Saturday return of games will be finalized later today, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

To date, many NBA players and coaches have spoken with heavy hearts and even tears in their eyes since the shooting of Jacob Blake, and earlier in the week, players initially discussed the possibility of sitting out Game 1 of their second-round matchups.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to take the action of boycotting as they stayed in their locker room before their Game 5 matchup.

There is a meeting of NBA owners and players set for later today, sources tell @MarcJSpears and me. The discussion is expected to include plans of action moving forward on social justice issues. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan released the following joint statement:

“We fully support our players and the decision they made. Although we did not know beforehand, we would have wholeheartedly agreed with them. The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in front of us. Our players have done that and we will continue to stand alongside them and demand accountability and change. “

The news on this story continues to grow and more info continues to come out. We will keep everyone posted throughout the day.