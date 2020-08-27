The relationship between the good brothers of The Joe Budden Podcast and streaming giant Spotify is all but over. In Wednesday’s episode titled “Views From The Spot,” Joe led a discussion detailing the end of their relationship for now after the upcoming six episodes.



Speaking alongside co-hosts Rory, Mal, and Parks and in the representation of their supportive team, Joe stated Spotify is “pillaging” his audience.



During the discussion, Budden would detail how he viewed acquisitions of other podcast services and podcasts as a whole, while essentially using his show as a test subject for a market that they believed was a long shot to gain ground in. Budden also revealed that his show was meant to be the number two show for the brand after they were creating a show for comedian Amy Schumer, which to their surprised flopped, while The JBP skyrocketed within the first hour of its premiere on the platform, while also holding the top spot for two years.



“September 23rd, I cannot tell you where this podcast will be,” Budden said. “But as it stands, I can tell you where it will not be, and that is Spotify.”



Joe would also detail receiving a phone call from Bill Simmons after he received a $250 million deal from the streaming service about assistance with his podcast, a short-sited offer from Simmons as Budden’s show was already successful.



During the show, Joe let it be known that he was not bitter and during his experience, both entities hit their goals and revenue has been coming in from other sources. He would also state the money was far more than he has ever been offered but he did not feel that it would be in the best interest of him and his team.



You can hear the full episode, including a toast to celebrate the team’s achievements below.

You are correct… but if you don’t believe in your fight then you lost before you started. https://t.co/9u4h6NDbFO — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) August 26, 2020