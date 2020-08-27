In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot seven times by the Kenosha Police in Wisconsin, denounced the violence that has erupted in this otherwise quiet city after the police shooting that left her son paralyzed.

“Don’t burn up property and cause havoc and tear your own homes down in my son’s name. You shouldn’t do it,” said Jackson. “People shouldn’t do it anyway. To use my child or any other mother or father’s child, our tragedy to react in that manner is just not acceptable.”

Jackson also apologized to President Trump for missing his call, saying, “And then also, for President Trump, I’m sorry I missed your call. Because had I not missed your call may be the comments you had made would have been different. I’m not mad at you at all. I have the utmost respect for you as the leader of our country.”

See the entire interview below.