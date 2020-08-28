adidas Skateboarding and Unity join forces to deliver a collaborative release for the Fall/Winter 2020 season ahead. Formed in 2017 by Jeffrey Cheung and Gabriel Ramirez with the goal of creating a safe space in skateboarding for LGBTQ+ people, Unity has become a global expression of acceptance and positivity.

Emanating the Unity crew’s message of “Don’t Be Afraid of Who You Are”, the gender-neutral apparel and footwear lineup celebrates the queer and trans community in skateboarding, and the power of DIY. Through vibrant detailing and a diverse product offering, the collection is a bold declaration grounded in individuality and inclusion. Made with a message of solidarity, the collaboration aims to spark creativity and change.

Cheung’s expressive illustrations transform adidas apparel staples and two skateboarding footwear silhouettes into a creative platform of the Unity spirit. Incorporating pastel hues and premium materials, the collection is a multi-seasonal offering of shorts, shirts, a hoodie, track jacket, and custom footwear that includes the Unity Continental Vulc and recently introduced Coronado.

