The Associated Press reports blockbuster star Chadwick Boseman has passed away at age 43 after a stage four battle with Colon Cancer.

A message was sent out from his Twitter account that reads, “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.



“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”



The message states Boseman passed with his wife and family by his side while at home.



Rest In Peace to Chadwick Boseman.