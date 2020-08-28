Black Thought, the legendary lead emcee and co-founder of the groundbreaking and hugely influential Philadelphian hip hop group The Roots, has today released his new single “Good Morning” with Pusha T, Killer Mike, and Swizz Beatz.

The three-minute track features Black Thought with the opening verse in signature fashion, before Pusha T comes in heavy with the second verse and Killer Mike of Run The Jewels finishes off the single with another introspective verse before a hard cut off for dramatic effect. The Swizz Beatz produced track sees this trio of rappers each trading strong verses between themselves in a punchy, lyrical manner in classic fashion.

The above visualizer to the track was directed and edited by the talented MISHKO – stay tuned for a potential film clip in the future?? In the meantime, watch below the classic ten-minute Funk Flex Hot 97 appearance by Black Thought in late 2017 which well and truly showed and proved why he is widely considered one of the greatest rappers ever as well as the frontman of hip hop’s greatest band yet. Stay tuned for more Black Thought music coming soon. (A big RIP to Malik B of The Roots who most unfortunately passed away last month too).

Advertisement