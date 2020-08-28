Bobby Shmurda’s mother announced that her son had a parole hearing the week of August 17th but the date came and went with no news.

Complex reports that his hearing was delayed until September. “Ackquille Pollard’s Board of Parole interview is currently scheduled for the week of September 14,” a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) said.

There’s no guarantee that the Brooklyn rapper would be a free man that day, but the chances are high because he already served most of the time of his seven-year sentence. He’s scheduled to be released on December 11, 2021.

Bobby Shmurda and 11 other members of his GS9 clique were indicted in December 2014 on conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession; charges against the others included murder, attempted murder, assault, and drug dealing. This case was a part of a two-year investigation by the NYPD’s Brooklyn South Violence Reduction Task Force and the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Gang Unit.

The “Hot N*gga” rapper’s mother shared a sweet message for her son in celebration of his 26th birthday. “My boy is Caring, Sharing, Sweet, Loving, Loyal Energetic, Empathetic and Brave he is such a unique person,” she wrote. “I am asking God to continue showering you with blessings my boy and I want you to understand that God has his way and he wouldn’t bring you this far to let you down.”

The DOCCS couldn’t provide an answer in regards to Rowdy Rebel’s parole hearing.

Bobby and Rowdy spoke to Two Bees TV during the beginning of their sentence and they both discussed their first day out plans. Check out the interview below: