Former Chicago Bears Running Back Matt Forte has some words for his former teammate Brian Urlacher.

Forte, who was Urlacher’s teammate for five years, took to Twitter and took aim at Urlacher. Who showed with his social media post that he doesn’t understand what NBA players are standing for or speaking up for.

Forte wrote, “But full of pride and ignorance! I pray for those who have been blinded by their wealth, privilege and earthly fame that breeds arrogance in their hearts. And those who refuse to acknowledge racism and injustice but instead choose to place their energy into justifying it by quickly judging the victim’s life as if they themselves are more valuable because their sins are different or weren’t caught by man. But God sees all.”

Fans of Chicago’s football team are livid and demanding that the organization disavow Urlacher. And it’s appearing that’s exactly what the Chicago Bears Organization is going to do. There’s simply no room for comments like this. And what’s sad, is there are definitely more players who share Urlacher’s sentiment.

Statement from Chicago Bears players: pic.twitter.com/pEL2ywtMD1 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 27, 2020

