Ciara’s single “Goodies” put her on the map. It’s crazy to think that the hit single almost went to Britney Spears.

Cici made the revelation during an episode of Level Up Radio with Ciara on Apple Music Hits. After writing the song for other artists, Jive Records made her audition to sing it. “I had to reaudition again, to be picked up and to be made a priority on the label. I did that, had a showcase, rocked it,” she said, explaining that she was under the impression that she secured the record. “Okay, boom, check.”

However, she continued, “Not knowing that behind the scenes, there was a conversation about this song being potentially taken from me and given to an artist like Britney Spears, who was on the same roster as me.”

“I knew that it was a very, very special record,” she said explaining that it would’ve been devastating if she didn’t get the song.

She assured that she would’ve “fought tooth and nail” to change their minds if she caught wind of the secret conversations.

“It was because it’s a record that I actually was a part of creating,” she explained, saying that she was “heavily involved” in the writing process.

“This was my very first song that I put out into the universe,” the 34-year-old shared. “My first song, and by God’s grace, it also was a number one song, and it lasted on the Billboard charts for eight weeks. It was just kind of surreal to see that my dream was coming true.”