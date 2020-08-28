Congratulations are in order for Ciara. The mother of 3 and her husband, Russell Wilson, recently welcomed their baby boy, Win Wilson last month. Now the Grammy Award winning artist is celebrating the debut of her new Level Up Radio Show on Apple Music.

On her first episode, Ciara reflects on one of her biggest hits of her career. The Princess of Crunk&B entered the game at the height of the crunk era with her debut album and singles “Goodies.”

The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for several weeks. Her follow-up singles, “1,2 Step” and “Oh” peaked at number 2 on the Hot 100 charts. “Oh” featured fellow ATLien Ludacris. At the time, Luda established himself as a consistent hit-maker and “Oh” was no different.

Advertisement

“I will say it was a dream come true for me,” said on her 2004 collab with Luda. “This collaboration in particular was one of those ones that was another pinch myself moment, and now this artist is like my brother and we’ve had multiple songs together and we’ve had a lot of hits together.”

She goes on to say that Ludacris’ verse was probably one of the best verses he has ever done. He even received recognition from arguably the greatest rapper of all-time.

“I know he’ll tell you how Jay-Z called him up and was like, “Yo, your verse is crazy,” she says of Hov.

You can catch Ciara’s Level Up Radio show on Apple Music every Thursday. Tune in at 2 PM EST & 11 AM PST.