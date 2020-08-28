Griselda’s Conway the Machine was arrested after the funeral of the group’s friend, mentor and collaborator DJ Shay.

Footage from the arrest hit online but the information was slim. According to Hot New Hip Hip, Conway his wife and two associated were detained for an undisclosed reason. One of the associates was arrested but the rest were released.

Updates from the team have not come in an official statement, but Westside Gunn responded to a fan acknowledging Conway was “Great.”

Earlier today, Conway released a new single “Fear of God” featuring Def Loaj.