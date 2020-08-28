It’s the Jersey link for me.

Essex County, NJ natives Dougie F and Tsu Surf drop their newest track entitled, “Beast. It comes as a follow-up to “Luxury” and “BLM.” The latter two songs reflect the current climate of the country. He tackles the societal DNA of materialism, in addition to the response to racial and social injustice. Dougie F is no stranger to musical diversity. He continue to extend the boundaries and does so on his latest track “Beast.” The Mike Zombie produced track and its hard hitting bars evokes motivation to simply do more.

In the hook he raps:

Advertisement

Beast, Beast

Finally Found the dog in me

Finally got it off the leash

Since the beginning of the month, the STRAGG LIFE rapper has continued to feed his base with new weekly tracks. It’s a testament to his work ethic and his intention to heighten the momentum before the release of his upcoming project, Without A Smile. It is slated to drop in September.