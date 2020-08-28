Drake is gearing up for the release of his 6th studio album, Certified Lover Boy. The OVO Sound CEO released the project’s first single, “Laugh Now, Cry Later” with Lil Durk earlier this month. The video was shot at the Nike HQ in Portland, OR. The Scorpion artist has sported the athletic wear pretty often over the past couple of years, despite never making an official announcement. Instead, he has stated his allegiance in songs by saying “Checks over stripes,” alluding to Nike’s competitor, Adidas.

Now he is collaborating with Nike to produce merch for Certified Lover Boy.

Drake’s commercial plane landed Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday morning. His arrival heightened speculation of his alleged NYC Nike Merch release.

Air Drake arriving in Newark this morning

pic.twitter.com/rYsxHXn8Ae — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) August 27, 2020

On Thursday evening a fan released a video of some activity outside of the Nike NYC 5th Ave store. The video, posted by DJ Akademiks, shows the flagship store preparing for a busy Friday.

“#drake got something goin on out there on 5th ave by the Nike store… people think he will make an announcement or release some music tonight,” said AK in the caption.

Neither an announcement nor new music was released by The Boy, but the Nike speculation seems imminent. The Grammy Award winning artist sent CLB merch to some of his associates including Swae Lee, OVO artist Bak Not Nice, model Bella Harris and more.

With Drake being in town and the album’s release date getting closer, fans are getting more anxious by the second. Fans went as far as to release an alleged tracklist as well.

We’ll continue to keep tabs on Certified Lover Boy updates.