Well, it appears that former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani has something to say regarding the views of LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers. The former NYC mayor took serious issue with the Clippers coach.

During a call Wednesday on the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio, the former mayor didn’t hold back a single ounce.

“What Doc is doing is seriously misleading the African-American community,” Giuliani said. “It’s a con job the Democrats have played on them for 60 years.

“That’s a totally ridiculous statement about loving this country,” Giuliani added.

“Look, the danger of getting shot by a cop is about one-tenth of one percent. The danger of being shot and killed by another black is about 99%.”

Not only was Giuliani out of line. But he totally missed the point of what the coach and so many others are saying. It’s truly sad that as a black man in America, you can’t speak your mind in fear of having your words misconstrued and become vilified by the media.

Giuliani comes across very comfortable and seems comfortable scolding Rivers for his comments. Saying, “So, for every 8 or 10 people that are shot by cops every year, 7,000 are killed by other black men. So, hey Doc, how about we deal with that?! And stop blaming it on the cops.”

The harsh reality is that this is a view shared by many politicians. Most of who still hold positions of power. And that has to change.