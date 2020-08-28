With a fresh look and reinvigorated sound, Grammy-winning R&B icons 112 today revealed the cover art and track list for their newest body of work, 112 Forever: Slim & Mike EP, dropping this Friday, August 28 via distribution partner ONErpm. Recorded in their hometown of Atlanta during quarantine, the project is a meticulously curated reflection of the heart and soul Slim and Mike have tirelessly poured into building and continuing the legacy of 112.

Fans can now access exclusive merchandise such as masks and shirts, music on the band’s official website, 112Forever.com. Collectible physical copies of the 112 Forever: Slim & Mike EP will also be available soon.

112 Forever (Slim & Mike) Track List:

1. Forever Intro

2. No Where

3. Exclusive

4. For US

5. S.I.A. Interlude

6. Spend It All

7. Looking For Love

8. Anytime

9. For Us Outro

