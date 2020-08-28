Jacob Blake’s Father Says he Was Handcuffed to Hospital Bed After Being Gunned Down by Cops

Jacob Blake Sr. is riding with his son, Jacob Blake Jr., until the wheels fall off.

He said that he went to visit his son in the hospital who was shot seven times by police in front of his children, and he was handcuffed to the bed despite being paralyzed and not charged with a crime.

“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” Jacob Sr. said. “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”

The Blake family attorney, Benjamin Crump, said that it’ll be a miracle if the victim is able to walk using his legs again. “The medical diagnosis right now is that he is paralyzed, because those bullets severed his spinal cord,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday. “He will need a miracle to walk again. He is currently in surgery as we speak, to try and save his life. And return to some semblance of the man he once was.”

Jacob Sr. didn’t get an answer when he asked what his son was arrested for. But even members of congress in neighboring states are concerned with Jacob Jr.’s treatment in the hospital as he recovers from nearly fatal bullet wounds.

“How the f**k do you handcuff Jacob Blake that you paralyzed to a hospital bed after you shot him in the back seven times?” tweeted Rashida Tlaib, congresswoman for the neighboring state of Michigan.