Michael Jordan Served Key Role for NBA Players to Get Their Point Across to Owners

Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan uses to hear a lot of noise about not being a political voice of reason. Today. that isn’t the case anymore.

Jordan has reportedly become an important intermediary between NBA players and the league as they discuss social justice issues in wake of Wednesday’s player strike. Despite his team’s season being long over, Jordan was a presence on the call and made his voice heard, according to Turner Sports’ Taylor Rooks:

.@TaylorRooks discusses Michael Jordan’s role on the joint call with NBA owners and players. pic.twitter.com/ovYL2lbBB1 — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 28, 2020

Jordan, the only Black owner in the NBA, reportedly encouraged owners to allow players to make their suggestions and air their frustrations when the two sides met Thursday. He has also spoken with NBPA President Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook to gather the players’ thoughts and offer his assistance.

You shouldn’t be surprised by Jordan’s efforts. Jordan has become more vocal about his plans like pledging to donate $100 million alongside his Jordan Brand to help the fight against racial inequality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

It’s unclear what actionable change the players will ask owners for in their meeting. The NBA pledged $300 million over 10 years to social justice causes.

It’s clear the players want some more tangible changes.