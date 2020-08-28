The new single from Compton, California rapper Problem titled ‘NOTHIN’ featuring Top Dawg Entertainment’s Jay Rock and young Atlantic Records’ rapper Jack Harlow of Louisville, Kentucky has been released late last night on Rostrum Records and Diamond Lane Music Group Inc. The three-minute single has a classic West Coast bump throughout and is a welcome addition to the prolific Problem’s quality and extensive catalog – listen below.

Problem has worked with a literal red carpet of West Coast hip hop royalty and beyond since breaking through in a major way over the last decade including Snoop Dogg, DJ Quik, E-40, Kurupt of The Dogg Pound, Nipsey Hussle (RIP), Berner, Kendrick Lamar, YG, The Game, Freddie Gibbs amongst a wealth of others. Stay tuned for new music from Problem scheduled to be released later this year too.