President Donald Trump may go down as the pettiest President of all time.

President Trump said during a press conference on Thursday that the NBA has “become more like a political organization,” after teams boycotted their respective games to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“I don’t know much about the NBA. I know their ratings are bad because I think people are tired of the NBA,” Trump said. “I know their ratings have been bad. That’s unfortunate. They’ve become a political organization and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or the country.”

Advertisement

It’s sad that this country’s commander and chief is so petty. Instead of bringing the nation together, Trump always seems to want to divide us.

If Trump never watches another NBA game, it’s truly his lost not ours.

NBA action is set to resume at some point this weekend.