After over two decades, Public Enemy, the iconic group whose message of revolution, social justice, and racial equality is more potent and necessary today than ever – finally reunites with the historic label it helped build into a globally recognized brand: Def Jam Recordings.

Public Enemy and Def Jam have reunited to officially release “Fight the Power: Remix 2020,” the explosive remix that opened the 2020 BET Awards in June featuring Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi and Questlove. “Fight the Power (2020 Remix),” is the first offering from the group’s forthcoming new studio album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down, set for release via Def Jam on September 25th.

“Fight the Power: Remix 2020” was recorded in June with the addition of new lyrics that reflect the global protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and far too many more. The video features performances by the artists, filmed separately due to social distancing, and intercut with powerful protest footage.

“Cultural Institutions are important. Being an integral part of one is an honor bestowed and to uphold,” says Chuck D. “Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time. And it’s time – it’s necessary – to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight The Power 2020.”

Flavor Flav adds, “Def Jam is like the house we grew up in. It’s cool to be home.”