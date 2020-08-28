TMZ reported that R. Kelly was attacked by a frustrated inmate on Thursday afternoon. “My understanding is, every time there is a pro-R. Kelly protest outside of the jail, they lock down the entire facility,” Kelly’s attorney said during a brief interview with Page Six.

“When they do this, inmates don’t get their commissary, they don’t get their shower, stuff like that and since they’re fairly sporadic anyway, they get upset. So they’re penalizing everyone in the facility because people are protesting in support of Kelly.”

Unfortunately, the prison was put on lockdown as another protest was sparked and as a result, an inmate put the paws on the disgraced singer.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was transferred to solitary confinement for his own protection. “That’s the only place they can protect him,” said Steven Greenberg said.

“I’m still very concerned because sure this time the guards were able to quickly stop something from happening but what happens if someone goes in his cell with a shank or something like that? Or the guards are busy doing something else?” Greenberg said.

“We were fortunate this time but who’s to say next time?”

R. Kelly is awaiting trial for charges stemming from child sex abuse. His legal team made several petitions to try to get him released due to the coronavirus pandemic, but all those requests have been declined.