SOURCE SPORTS: Some NFL Players Considering Sitting Out a Game in Protest as Season Approaches

The NFL season is two weeks away and some players are feeling away about either playing or not playing at least for a game.

Jim Trotter of NFL Media said Friday that he was told by “a few prominent black players” that they want to sit out a game in an attempt to force action.

NFL owners should be careful. A few prominent Black players are telling me they want to sit out a game to make their feelings felt & force change/action. They are tired, frustrated and emotional. It’s only a few at this point, but sparks become flames & flames become infernos. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 28, 2020

The NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS all postponed games this week in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. Play is expected to resume on Saturday for the NBA and WNBA.

A number of NFL teams canceled practices this week. Most clubs have held team meetings to develop strategies for combating inequality in their communities.

Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard said Thursday that they wouldn’t rule out the New York Giants sitting out a regular-season contest and it would be a subject of discussion for the team, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

“I can’t really just go and speak on behalf of the whole league,” Barkley said, “but for us, that’s something that we’re going to talk about within our groups, within our team. What’s talked about in meetings, in players’ meetings, stays in players’ meetings.

We already know numerous players will not be standing for the national anthem, but we don’t officially know if players will sit out.

The NFL season is slated to start on September 10th.