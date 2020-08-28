We don’t know who needs to hear this but … DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE WEST FOR PRESIDENT. Steve Stoute said that he doesn’t want Black people voting for Kanye West,” in the new episode of The Boardroom: Out of Office podcast.

“I don’t want anybody Black running around voting for Kanye West. If you’re gonna vote for Donald Trump and you choose Kanye West instead of Donald Trump, great. That will help the Biden campaign. But I don’t want Black people who were thinking about voting for Biden, voting for Kanye West, in the markets, in the areas that he’s registered as a candidate. That’s going to hurt us.”

The music executive isn’t the only public figure to critique the rapper’s presidential campaign. Michelle Obama took a jab at him during the Democratic National Convention. Even 50 Cent questioned if Ye could “go to jail for tampering with the election,” citing his connections to Donald Trump.

But the newly published poll that states Kanye West has 2% support from Black voters probably urged Steve Stoute to make the PSA.

Kanye is now set to appear on the ballot in eight states: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado, Vermont, Utah, Tennessee, Minnesota, and Idaho. Making his whirlwind campaign a lot more real.

Kevin Durant joined Stoute on the podcast and they discussed an array of topics including professional athletes’ responsibility to speak up on social justice issues. Durant explained that athletes “do a lot in our neighborhoods, we do a lot in the communities already, and for us using our platforms to speak about it is definitely cool, it’s definitely good to raise awareness. But at this point, I’m ready to see more action.”

He continued, “I think we got more allies now than anything, and I think that’s the great part about it is, that the awareness—everybody’s consciousness has been raised since the quarantine. But on top of that, more people are starting to listen to each other about these social issues.”

He added, “But for players, we have a huge impact in these cities we play in … [and] once we really get down to the grassroots of these neighborhoods we’ve been at, and really helping these people… Really getting into the field of helping these people, I think we can make more change.”