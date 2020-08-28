The LOX have today released their new 14-track album Living Off Xperience on D-Block and Roc Nation Records.

The album features the legendary DMX of Ruff Ryders, Grammy-Award winning producer Scram Jones, consistent hit-maker T-Pain, Jeremih, both Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher from Griselda Records, Oswin Benjamin, Clay Dub and Dyce Payne amongst others.

The new album also features additional production from a who’s who of legendary producers including Swizz Beatz, Scott Storch, AraabMuzik, Nottz, Statik Selektah, and Large Professor of Main Source.

The Yonkers’ trio of Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch have after 22 years since their debut album released their fourth group studio album together and their first in almost three and a half years since their successful ‘Filthy America… It’s Beautiful’ which charted well in late 2016. This new album clocking in at 57-minutes sees The LOX return as expected with their signature gritty lyrical delivery coupled with the traditional New York sound that is likely to be well received by their legions of loyal fans accumulated over the years.

The LOX have also recently launched their own podcast of the same album name, the Living Off Xperience Podcast. The new podcast has already featured Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe, Swizz Beatz, DMX, and Memphis Bleek in a highly entertaining and informative medium-run length format over the last fortnight.

The LOX all passed by Hot 97 with Ebro and Rosenberg virtually yesterday and talked all things new album, Jadakiss’ successful Versuz battle against Fabolous recently, working with DMX, business ventures including their “Juices for Life” chains across New York plus more for half an hour. The trio talked potentially doing a group Versuz battle in the future against another group, potentially Mobb Deep, G-Unit, or Outkast. Jadakiss also mentions the new animated science-fiction comedy movie Fe@rLeSS_ that he starred in, released earlier this month as a Netflix Original movie along with Gabrielle Union. One of the greatest hip hop groups of all time, the longevity of The LOX has been strongly complemented with each member having successful solo careers and Styles P further discusses that a new collaboration project with Mass Appeal Records’ Dave East is in the works as Beloved 2, a follow up to the original October 2018 drop.

The LOX’s new album Living Off Xperience is out now everywhere.