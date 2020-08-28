It appears to be Ty Dolla $ign season as the crooner has released a new single and video for “Expensive,” which features Nicki Minaj.

“‘Expensive’ is all about showing your girl that she deserves only the finest things in life,” Ty said of the song. “I wanted to put a female on the song and Nicki was the only voice I could hear on it. So when I sent her the record and she sent her verse right back, I knew we had a hit on our hands. Love to the Queen for blessing this song with another iconic verse!”

There is currently no date available for his forthcoming album, but one can reasonable assume it’s coming soon. You can hear the song and see the video below.

