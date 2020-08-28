In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Queensbridge king Nas says that despite the fervor around the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland-inspired platform, he’s not into putting his catalog up against another artist in a Verzuz battle.

Nas, who just dropped his highly acclaimed King’s Disease album last week, says that he just enjoys watching the viral competitions, but assures that he doesn’t want to take part in a competitive space.

“I talked to the Swizz [Beatz], I’m really proud of what he’s built with Verzuz. And I’m more of a fan to know who’s going to be next, so I’m calling Swizz, like ‘Who you got? Who’s next?’ I’m really a fan. I really want to know. And I think he knows that’s not what I’m trying to do, but I like to know who’s coming next,” says the creator of the epic Illmatic album.

