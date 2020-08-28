Yo Gotti is back with another single, “Stay Ur Distance,” pairing the multiplatinum rapper with superstar producer Tay Keith. The single is accompanied by a video directed by Ben Marc.

“Stay Ur Distance” follows Gotti and Keith’s last tag effort, the banger “Recession Proof,” which is an anthem for the current point of Gotti’s life.

Earlier this year Gotti dropped off the Untrapped album. Throughout 2020 he has been fighting for prison reform in Mississippi and Parchman prison. Those efforts have led to a partnership with Meek Mill, Robert Kraft, and Michael Rubin’s REFORM Alliance for a radio campaign to continue the prison reform initiative.

You can learn more about that partnership here and hear “Stay Ur Distance” or watch the video below.