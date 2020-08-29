On the 65th anniversary of the death of Emmett Till, ABC has announced the green light of Women of the Movement, a six-episode limited series on his mother, Mamie Till Mobley.



Mamie Till Mobley was noted for devoting her life to receiving justice for the brutal murder of her son in a Jim Crow South. Deadline reports the series will be written by Marissa Jo Cerar and produced by Jay-Z, Will Smith, and Aaron Kaplan. The series will premiere in 2021.



The first episode will be inspired by Devery S. Anderson’s book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.



“Today marks 65 years since the tragic murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. This limited series will shine a light on the determined pursuit of justice by Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “Their story involves inconceivable heartbreak and brutality but also the enduring love of a mother and her son, galvanizing a movement that carved the path for today’s racial justice movement. We are honored to be bringing their story to ABC backed by an all-star producing team.”