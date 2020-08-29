Baltimore Ravens Lay Out a Plan Of Action for Social Change in Wake Of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor Shootings

Baltimore Ravens Lay Out a Plan Of Action for Social Change in Wake Of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor Shootings

What a difference a few years can make. After being on the fence on what Colin Kaepernick stood for, the Baltimore Ravens organization is all in for social justice.

The Ravens issued a statement Thursday and began by seeking unity but also said it was time to “accept accountability and acknowledge the ramifications of slavery and racial injustice. The Ravens named shooting victims, Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor in their call for Justice and they named Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with a demand to enact nationwide police reform.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/Q8kOzQ8qAZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2020

The Ravens additionally want the end of qualified immunity, the use of body cameras and the banning of chokeholds and no-knock warrants, plus are demanding “prison sentencing reform that is fair and equitable.”

Advertisement

When the Milwaukee Bucks started the NBA boycott last Wednesday, people wondered what would it accomplish? When you have an NFL team release a plan of action, you have sparked the change you want to see.

When billionaire owners of sports franchises, like Ravens’ owner Steve Bisciotti, possess real power and leverage, they can use that influence and power to affect change and get the attention of their local lawmakers and civil leaders.