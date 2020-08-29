Former NBA All-Star and 19-year NBA veteran Cliff Robinson has died at age 53.



ESPN reports Robinson’s death, confirmed by the UCONN Huskies, where he played his college basketball.



During Robinson’s professional career, he was most known during his play on the Portland Trail Blazers, but he also was a member of the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets.



Robinson won the 1993 Sixth Man of the Year award and averaging 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 1,380 career games.

The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time 🙏



Rest In Peace, Cliff. pic.twitter.com/Bp6Z5hbVUb — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) August 29, 2020