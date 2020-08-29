Share:

Former wide receiver Brandon Marshall posted a video to Instagram on Thursday depicting an incident in which he said someone called the police on him and his family as he tried to move into his new home near Miami, Florida.

Marshall said that security guards at his new neighborhood in South Florida called the Broward County Sherrif’s Office on him while he moved in. In a video shared on Instagram, Marshall can be seen confronting the deputies who arrived on the scene.

“This is the problem: I come here, you feel uncomfortable,” Marshall said. “My first day moving into my new house because my name is not on the list, you call the cops. Now you call the cops.”

“It’s Real!!! I was so disappointed in myself for getting so emotional with my kids in the car BUT then I realized that being numb isn’t an option anymore. #vote,” Marshall wrote in the Instagram post.

Marshall posted a second video to Instagram on Thursday encouraging Americans to vote in November, too.

I’ve been watching and processing the same injustice and unrest as you all the last few months. We have experienced this pain our entire life. The awareness and conversations being started by protests are great, but it can’t end there. I’m tired of talking that leads to nowhere. I’m calling on powerful networks to take a chance and showcase the most important message in our country right now. The path toward real change flows through the ballot box. The power belongs in the people’s hands. I’m not telling you to vote or who to vote for. I’m reminding you that you CAN vote. It is your RIGHT to have your voice heard. • • Voting is confusing, because of that, voting is intimidating. There are so many bills, issues and people that voters aren’t familiar with until we arrive. Everyone is telling us to vote but HOW???? Countless of us become discouraged, simply from a lack of available information or resources, even though we want​ to vote and ​want​ to affect change. #vote @iamathletepodcast @facebook @youtube

According to the Miami New Times, no police report was written about the incident, and it was settled between the two parties.

It’s unfortunate that Marshall had to experience that situation with his kids around him. This also serves as a reminder that no matter the money or social status, sometimes folks only see color.