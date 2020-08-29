6ix9ine and Lil Durk both are set to release their upcoming album next Friday. They went at it on who is projected to sell the most.

The NY rapper recently paid an unwanted visit to Chicago, IL. Many Windy City rappers including Lil Reese, G Herbo, King Von and Lil Durk denounced Tekashi’s visit. While in Chicago, 6ix9ine announced his upcoming album, Tattle Tales. The Dummy Boy follow-up is set to drop September 4th. Lil Dirk announced his next project, The Voice to release next Friday as well.

This was later emphasized by DJ Akademiks, who is the only person 6ix9ine follows on IG.

“Look up billboards top 100 f**k it 200 let me see some…. the voice sept4th,” said Durk in AK’s comments.

The Chicago rapper referred to the success of “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” which debuted at No.2 on the Hot 100 charts. 6ix9ine responded per usual and Durk countered in a similar fashion.

Then 6ix9ine took it personal by mentioning Durk’s deceased cousin Nuski.

Following a number of back and forths, the “3 Headed Goat” rapper stated that he will be going live at midnight.

“Going live tonight I got some to tell y’all lol, ps and it’s not on Nobody lol midnight.

The rainbow colored hair rapper even took it as far as re-enacting an alleged embarrassing video of Lil Reese. To Reese’s defense he took to Twitter to call “cap” on 6ix9ine’s re-enactment of the alleged incident.