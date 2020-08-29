Mez is showcasing his talent and why he is one of the artists you need to keep your eyes on with his new single “Loading…”



The Raleigh-born rapper and producer delivers a single of introspection, in a timely reflection of the Black experience full of nuances, irony, and dry humor.

The performance of Mez is met by one of the hottest voices in the world in Snoh Aalegra. “Loading…” is produced by Mez, enlisting the help of DJ Dahi and Frank Dukes.



The new single follows “Southside Mez,” his first single after his stellar performances on Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III album.



Mez does it all, aside from being an artist and producer, he is a creative producer/director for Dreamville via his own agency, Heirs Entertainment. His arsenal also includes fashion designer, as he just created alongside Puma, and director, eyeing the “Middle Child” video for J. Cole and “Mood” from SiR.



You can hear the new single and see the visualizers below.