Saweetie’s “Tap In” has already become one of the biggest bangers of the summer and now the “Blow the Whistle” inspired cut is getting a large reload.

The Icy Girl has brought in Post Malone, DaBaby, and Jack Harlow for the remix. According to Complex, “Tap In” is the current single from the forthcoming Pretty Bitch Music project from Saweetie. Currently, a date for that project’s release is not available.

You can hear the remix below.

Advertisement