A pair of Tik Tok stars are being charged with misdemeanors by the City of Los Angeles, for hosting mansion parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blake Gray and Bryce Hall are being charged by the City of L.A. over a couple of mansion parties they hosted which were in defiance of local health orders. According to Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, the two have been charged with misdemeanors and could be could face up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

“If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok in the middle of a public health crisis, you should be modeling great behavior…rather than brazenly violating the law,” Feuer said during a press conference.

Prosecutors allege that the two hosted a party which took place at Hollywood Hills house on August 8. They were issued a warning about the large gathering by the LAPD.

Less than a week later, the cops responded to a “shots fired” call at the house. Feurer says no gun was found but cops did find several hundred people there for Hall’s birthday party.

Police spoke to Gray on August 14th, and he acknowledged the warning LAPD gave him just the week before. Gray was cited again for the second party. That was his final warning.

On August 19, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the city would be cutting water and electricity to the house.

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” Garcetti said in a news release at the time. “The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”

It is unknown if any COVID-19 cases have been linked to Gray and Hall’s parties.