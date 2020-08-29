On this date in 1995, the hometown crew of Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls, which was composed of Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, Nino Brown, Chico Del Vec, Kleptomaniac, Capone, Bugsy and Trife and Larceny of The Snakes, who called themselves Junior Mafia, dropped their first album entitled Conspiracy Theory on the Undeas/Atlantic imprint.

With Biggie being one of the first East Coast artists to put his homies on from his Bed-Stuy block, Conspiracy Theory served up a suffix of hits featuring the “King Of NY,” which helped to further catapult his stardom, but introduce an entire crew of microphone astute Brooklyn kids that launched an entire movement of their own. JM also introduced a female emcee from BK that would forever change the landscape of Hip-Hop for women; Lil’ Kim.

Some of the sure shot singles from this monumental project include “Player’s Anthem” featuring Notorious B.I.G. and Lil’ Kim, “I Need You Tonight” featuring Biggie’s then-wife Faith Evans and of course the anthemic “Get Money”.

Advertisement

Salute to Junior Mafia, Lil’ Cease, Lil’ Kim, “Un” Rivera, and the entire Junior Mafia squad for dropping this eternal Hip-Hop classic!