One person was shot and killed on Saturday night in Portland, OR when Black Lives Matter protestors clashed with a large caravan of Trump supporters.

The shooting happened as Portland sees its 94th day in a row of protests. According to a police statement, officers heard gunshots around 8:46 p.m. When officers made it to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. When medical personnel arrived, they determined the person was dead.

The caravan was a planned event titled “Trump 2020 Cruise Rally in Portland.” Earlier that night, Portland Police Department Tweeted that there had been some altercations between the 600 car caravan of Trump supporters and protestors.

Advertisement

The Trump supporters had been shooting protestors with paintball guns and throwing projectiles at them.

Clashes. Trump people unload paintballs and pepper spray. They shot me too. pic.twitter.com/PwU5pZMLnV — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

Police have not released any details on the man that was shot. Portland police have also not disclosed whether or not the shooting was a result of protestors clashing with Trump supporters.

“This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible,” Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a separate statement.

“It is still early in this investigation, and I ask everyone to give the detectives time to do their important work before drawing conclusions about what took place,” he added.

Detectives know of videos circulating around social media that supposedly show the shooting. Detectives are trying to get “a full and accurate picture” of what happened, according to the statement.