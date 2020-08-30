Chicago Woman Found In Emergency Room This Week After She Went Missing 5 Years Ago

We hear stories of missing women too often in our communities. And usually, almost every time, the story ends horribly.

Well… one story, has everyone shocked and overjoyed. Chicago police confirmed that a young woman who has been missing since 2015 showed up at a Chicago hospital emergency room Wednesday night.

Back in 2015, Nicole Mahon was first reported missing when she was 15 years old. Another missing person alert was issued by Chicago police on June 17, 2020. That report stated she may be in the presence of a male companion.

Now 20, Mahon showed up in the emergency room of St. Bernard Hospital in the Englewood neighborhood Wednesday evening. The circumstances of her arrival there are not immediately clear.

No further details have yet been released. And Area One detectives have opened an investigation. Thank God she is now safe.