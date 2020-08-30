6ix9ine and Lil Durk have gone back and forth over the last couple of days. Since the NY rapper’s visit to Chicago this week, he has reverted to his patented tradition of trolling in anticipation for the release of his upcoming album on September 4th. According to 6ix9ine, he stopped on O-Block in an effort to “pay respects” to Durk’s deceased cousin, Nuski. This act certainly struck a nerve for Durk and other Chicago rappers including Lil Reese.

Subsequently, Durkio responded with a release date announcement on the same day as 6ix9ine. That was only the first step. The “Viral Moment” rapper revealed that he was offered a load of cash to continue the back and forth fiasco with the rainbow colored hair rapper. Durk went to Instagram Live early Sunday morning to let the people know.

“That b**ch a** n***a label called me. Somebody from his camp. I ain’t gonna say his label,” started Durk. “Somebody from his camp called somebody from my camp talkin’ ’bout they’ll give me $3M to keep trolling with this n***a right. Dead. I hope y’all on here looking and listening. That s**t dead, man. I ain’t never gon’ turn my back on the f**king streets, ever. I’m the f**king voice, know what I’m sayin’? That money s**t ain’t gonna change a motherf***a. So I ain’t never gon’ respond to this n***a ever f**king again.”

Advertisement

Lil Durk says 6ix9ine label offered to pay him $3 million to keep trolling him . WTFFFFF pic.twitter.com/9yemHhcnNm — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) August 30, 2020

With an upcoming album release on Friday, it seem as if 6ix9ine is desperate to build momentum by any means necessary. Since debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 with the Nicki Minaj assisted “TROLLZ,” back in June, he has yet to mimic that success. “YAYA” peaked at 99 on the charts, while his latest release, “PUNANI” failed to make the charts altogether. It looks like 6ix9ine is on his own with album promotion. You can assure that he won’t get any help from Lil Durk.

Peep Durk’s entire Live below.