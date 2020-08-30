Monica Says She And Brandy Might Discuss Former Beef During Their Upcoming Verzuz Battle

Fans of Monica and Brandy are hyped for their upcoming Verzuz battle on Monday night. Fans of the two might recall the beef between the two singer’s that many believe is still brewing.

Monica recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight where she addressed the upcoming Verzuz battle and the beef between her and Brandy.

“It was not something that I would say was anyone’s fault. We all added to it and after a while it became real.” Fans also contribute to the controversy. “It gets a little bit frustrating for both she and I when it becomes, ‘No, I like her better. Well, I like her better” Monica said.

Back in 2012, the two jumped on the song “It All Belongs to Me,” and fans still were not convinced that the two had squashed their beef. As for their upcoming battle on Monday, Monica said that the two plan on talking about the beef and wants to make sure that their legacies are not overshadowed by controversy.

“We’ve long removed ourselves from the dramatics of it but we’re gonna have a very in-depth conversation that may possibly be shared even with the audience because there’s a lot that happens, the fans have no idea what really took place, what really caused the initial friction.”

“We share a lot in common. And then at the same time, we’re completely different,” Monica said. “We’re different in the way that we dress and the things that we’ve experienced and where we grew up and I think those differences are what made ‘The Boys Is Mine’ so special.”

You can watch the two piece it up during their Verzuz battle which is set to premiere on Monday August 31 at 8PM EST/5PM PST.