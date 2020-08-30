Rick Ross has something to celebrate and is letting everybody know.

Last week it was reported that Ross had won a lawsuit over 50 Cent’s 2003 hit “In Da Club.” The judge in the case upheld the dismissal of 50s lawsuit against Ross that accused Ross’s “In Da Club (Remix)” of violating 50’s right to control his own likeness.

Ross has spent the last week rubbing his victory in 50’s face and now brought Lloyd Banks into the situation as well. Rozay posted on his IG story him smoking a joint while playing “I’m So Fly” by Lloyd Banks and tagged 50 in the story so he made sure he saw it.

“Banks, you still got some money? Show us what you livin’ like,” he said. “If you ain’t got no money, I’ll give you five grand for the Banks name. That might be one of my aliases — Dank Sinatra,” Ross said.

Ross then sent shots at Banks after his friend said he never stopped being a fan of Banks. Ross said “I came up with a dope title for Lloyd Banks next LP. Or EP. “Victim Of Circumstance.”

You can watch the clip below

Rick Ross has now decided to send shots at Lloyd Banks pic.twitter.com/sQGkLcfCTh — Quake (@QuakeGW) August 28, 2020

Fans then quickly reminded Ross that he never responded to Lloyd Banks’ “Officer Down.”