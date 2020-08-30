Drake and Kanye West have sustained an odd relationship since the “Nonstop” artist’s entry into Rap superstardom over 10 years ago. Both superstars have engaged into a highly publicized and budding feud over the past two years. It was ignited after Ye produced Pusha T’s “Infrared.” The song included a Drake diss, following the OVO camp’s visit to Wyoming to work on West’s 2018 project, Ye. Following Drake and Pusha rebuttal with “Dubby Freestyle,” and “The Story of Addidon, the beef hit a pause. Since then Drake has sent subtle shots at Ye in several tracks. His latest verbal shot came in “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

Distance between us is not like a store

This isn’t a closeable gap

The Views artist refers to Ye recent partnership with The GAP. In a post and delete by OVO producer, Neenyo, Drake seems to have sent something addressed to Kanye in a black envelope. With a subtle shot on his recent track, one would assume that the relationship is still filled with turmoil. The letter led many to believe otherwise. Is it troll or truce? Fans were able to screenshot the picture before Neenyo deleted it.

Both legendary artists have teased upcoming projects over the past month, but we have yet to receive an album release date. Drake is set to release Certified Lover Boy after teasing album merch. The Yeezy CEO is gearing up for the release of DONDA. Over the past few weeks, he has been spotted with Lil Baby, 2 Chainz and Rick Ross, which is an encouraging sign that the album is on its way.

As far as the letter, we’ll continue to monitor what comes of it as they prepare for highly anticipated releases.