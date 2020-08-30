Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old thug suspected of shooting three people and killing two during protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake was recently caught on camera assaulting a woman. Camera footage shows the troubled teen jumping in a fight amongst two women and punching a girl from behind.

Rittenhouse, who lives in Antioch, Illinois—which is about an hour north of Chicago and about 30 minutes west of Kenosha and another teenage male can be seen getting in a girl’s face and shouting at her.

kyle

He is also wearing the same red, white and blue Crocs shown in the viral photo of him holding an assault rifle. After about 30 seconds, a fight breaks out, and Kyle can then clearly be seen punching one of the girls. Soon after a group o black men filming the incident jump Kyle for assaulting the woman. Rittenhouse was charged Thursday by Wisconsin prosecutors with six criminal counts—including two counts first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted homicide. He also faces charges of recklessly endangering the safety of two other victims and possessing a weapon while under the age of 18. If convicted of the two first-degree intentional homicide charges, he could face life in prison.

Advertisement

Watching the shocking video of the young thug below!