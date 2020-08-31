The Power universe continues to expand.

50 Cent announced today that Starz has greenlit the third Power spin-off with Joeseph Sikora set to reprise his role as Tommy Eagan. The announcement comes just 6 days before the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost.

The Tommy spinoff initially titled Power Book V: Force has been renamed Power Book IV: Force, and will premiere following the prequel series Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The series will take place following the series finale of Power as Tommy tries to leave New York and go to the West Coast.

“Power has been one of the most successful series in premium pay television during its six-year run, garnering more than 10 million multiplatform views in its last two seasons, and we can’t wait to take fans in a whole new direction as we pick-up Tommy’s story with Power Book IV: Force,” said Christina Davis, president of programming at Starz.

“There’s an easier way to do this, right?” said Power creator Courtney A. Kemp. “You just do a lovable, cuddly-like Tommy series — which we’re going to do. Well, it won’t necessarily be cuddly. [Laughs] But there’s low hanging fruit here and I’m not going for it.”