We are all still in complete shock at the passing of Chadwick Boseman. So to honor his memory l, The Walt Disney Co. and Marvel Studios will pay tribute to him tonight with a special commercial-free airing of “Black Panther” on ABC station, followed by a special examining the actor’s life and work.



Though this move from Disney is unusual, it’s understood that the channel wants to pay their respects. We all the Marvel movie Black Panther is the film that brought Boseman his greatest fame and pop culture impact.



Boseman starred in the groundbreaking 2018 superhero movie that was the first of its kind to center largely on black characters. He passed after battling cancer privately for 4 years.



The movie is set to air without interruption on ABC from 8 p.m.-10:20 p.m. The rest of the 10 p.m. hour of primetime will be filled by “Chadwick Boseman — A Tribute for a King,” produced by ABC News.



In a statement, ABC News said the special will “celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career, and the cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen. It will feature tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best, and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”



Rest Well Brother! Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.