Adele has definitely set something on fire, and it isn’t the rain.

On Sunday, Adele posted a tribute picture for what would have been London’s Notting Hill Carnival. This year’s carnival was called off due to COVID-19 and was celebrated virtually this year

In the picture, the “Hello” singer donned Bantu knots and a Jamaican themed bikini top. “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲” Adele said in the post.

Reactions were mixed. Some hated it, some loved it and some made fun of it.

Adele faced some backlash and was called out for cultural appropriation. “Black women are discriminated against for wearing cultural hairstyles like Bantu knots and locs but white people are not, that’s not fair and that’s why people are pissed off, one user commented.

Another person commented, “Dear white people, please just be yourselves and stop it for good with cultural appropriation. Adele the bantu knots were unnecessary. The Jamaican flag bikini top was unnecessary… Please just stop it.”

Some came to Adele’s defense and commented: “WE LOVE SEEING OUR FLAG EVERYWHERE!!!! This made me smile. It shows the impact my little island has on the whole world. How influential we truly are.”

And others on social media decided to joke about the situation instead.

Adele’s hair after taking out the Bantu knots pic.twitter.com/gmNn2tdJmq — deka 🧞‍♀️ (@dekaliketen) August 30, 2020

Adele really said “Hello from de udder siiidddeee” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9Xd3LG05oa — Joshua Mitchell (@Oh_My_Josh69) August 31, 2020

Adele said she was Rolling Pon De Deep pic.twitter.com/NyVHWxP5g3 — 💔 (@301mair) August 31, 2020

The picture since it has been posted has received over 3 million likes. TMZ stated that the picture might have been taken at lasts year’s Notting Hill Carnival.