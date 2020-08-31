The United States Border Patrol seized over one million dollars worth of cocaine after it washes ashore on a Florida beach.

Thirty packages of cocaine were reportedly discovered by a person on the beach last Monday. The person contacted the Hollywood police department, who then turned the illegal substance over to US Border Patrol.

“The 30 packages of cocaine weighed approximately 78 pounds with an estimated street value of over one million dollars,” said a statement from the US border patrol.

Chief Patrol Agent, John Modlin took to his Twitter account to say, “On Monday, a beachgoer discovered 30 packages with 78 lbs. of cocaine that washed-up at #Hollywood Beach #Florida. Miami Sector #BorderPatrol Agents seized the narcotics, valued at over 1 million dollars. Thankfully, the 78 lbs. of drugs didn’t make it into our community.”

Border Patrol announces that the washed-up cocaine in the area has become a trend. From July to August, border patrol has seized over 210 pounds of cocaine.

These recent seizures represent hundreds of pounds of narcotics that will not make it into our streets or into our communities,” Modlin explained to CNN. “We are grateful for the community’s support to our border security mission here in Florida.”