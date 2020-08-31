Is Separation The Answer? 19 Black Families Buy Almost 100 Acres Of Land In Georgia As Safe City For Black People

With consistent deaths of Black people at the hands of those in place to protect and serve the citizens of this country, there are a great number of Black people who vehemently believe that the only way they will receive freedom, justice and equality is to separate from “white” society. Back in the 60s, the Kerner Commission “discovered” that in the U.S., there are two “separate but equal” societies in America. Now, in 2020, a Black Georgia-based realtor, who had to receive therapy following the horrific murder of Armaud Arbery in Georgia back in February, is now following that ideal to create a peaceful, safe community for Black people.

Ashley Scott, the founder of the Freedom Georgia Initiative, along with investor Renee Walters, spoke to Blavity about the importance of general and casual safety for Black people in the U.S.

Scott said, “We are dealing with deep-rooted issues that will require more than protesting in the streets. It will take for us as a people, as Atlanta rapper and activist Killer Mike so eloquently put, ‘To plot, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize.’ So that’s what I and my good friend Renee Walters, an entrepreneur and investor, did.”

The Freedom Georgia Initiative’s Facebook page say they hope “to be an innovative model for self-sufficiency, environmental sustainability, and cooperative economics among BIPOC communities across the African Diaspora globally.”